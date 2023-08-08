China Remains 'impartial' On Ukraine Conflict: Wang Yi To Russia After Saudi Peace Talks

China’s new Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured his Russian counterpart that Beijing will remain neutral amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The proclamation by the Chinese diplomat came a day after a delegation from China attended the Saudi peace talks in which Moscow was not invited, CNN reported.

In a call on Monday, Wang spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and assured that China and Russia will remain “trustworthy and reliable good friends”. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia conducted a peace summit in which delegations from 40 nations sat down to talk about a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial position, sound an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion,” Wang told Lavrov in the Monday phone call, CNN reported. “Russia appreciates and welcomes the constructive role played by China towards a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Lavrov said. Earlier this year, Beijing gave out its peace plan to resolve the crisis. While Russia stated that it will consider the peace plan, Ukraine rejected it stating that Kyiv is not willing to give up its territorial integrity.

China’s participation in the Saudi talks

Just days before the conference in Jeddah, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China’s participation in the event a “super breakthrough and a historic victory”. Meanwhile, on Monday Beijing lauded the Saudi talks which the Chinese delegations attended on the weekend. In a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing stated that the talks in the Gulf kingdom’s port sea city of Jeddah helped "to consolidate international consensus” on finding a peaceful solution” to the ongoing conflict.

In the past, Ukraine and its Western allies have long expressed hope that China and its leader Xi Jinping could play a role in pushing Moscow towards peace. There have been growing concerns in the West over the fact that despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has continued to bolster its economic, diplomatic, and security ties with Russia. In June this year, Beijing did not send delegations to previous international talks on the raging Russia-Ukraine war that was held in Denmark.