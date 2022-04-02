China Says It's 'not A Party' To Ukraine Crisis; Trade With Russia To Remain Unaffected

China said on Saturday that it is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis, and its trade relations with other countries should not be affected. The statement from Wang Lutong, head of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, came after Moscow ramped up gas supply to Beijing through the Power of Siberia pipeline amid the increasing Western boycott.

"China is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict. And we do not think that it should affect our normal trade with any other country," he said, as per the Tass agency. "Even Europe is engaged in normal business relations with Russia, you did not cease your trade with Russia. Therefore, our normal trade cooperation with Russia should not be affected."

With repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the West to stop buying Russian gas, the US and European nations have moved to decrease the supplies from Moscow. In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has now entered the 38th day, the European Union has even planned to boycott Russian gas in the coming years. However, Russia managed to pump in more gas to China, a strong ally of Moscow.

'No measures to bypass sanctions'

Wang Lutong also said that China takes no deliberate measures to bypass the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and Europe.

"You are aware of our stance regarding sanctions. We oppose sanctions," he said, adding that the consequences of unilateral restrictions may eventually spread worldwide, affecting supply chains, the globalization process, and even the post-WWII economic order in general.

Beijing, which has forged closer ties with Moscow, has refused to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine and has repeatedly criticized the "illegal and unilateral" Western sanctions.

Moscow on Friday had threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe after the Kremlin set up a deadline for payments to be made in Russian rubles. On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that foreign gas buyers need to open ruble-dominated accounts at the Russian state-controlled Gazprombank to pay. Peskov’s remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday had signed a decree that buyers must make payments in rubles.

Image: AP