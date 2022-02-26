As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified on Saturday, a top Chinese diplomat backed China's long-held position on national sovereignty, asserting it "applies equally to the Ukraine issue." Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese government's special representative on Korean peninsula affairs, emphasised that the sovereignty, as well as territorial integrity of all countries, should be respected and upheld. "China firmly believes that the sovereignty & territorial integrity of all countries should be respected & protected and the purposes & principles of #UNCharter abided by in real earnest. This position of China is consistent & clear-cut, and applies equally to the Ukraine issue [si]," he wrote on Twitter.

Xiaoming's remarks are particularly striking as China was one of the countries that refrained from voting on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. He further stated that China strives for a security system that is common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable. "China believes the security of one country should not come at the expense of the security of others, still less should regional security be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs," Xiaoming wrote in a series of tweets.

Russia's security concerns should be addressed properly: China

The Chinese diplomat went on to stated that Russia's genuine security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed appropriately Given the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion. He stated that China has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine. "The current situation is not what we want to see. The top priority is for all parties to exercise the necessary restraint to prevent the current situation from getting worse or even getting out of control," Xiaoming added.

China bats for diplomatic efforts to end ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis

It is significant to mention here that China on Friday called for diplomatic measures to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis. Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, issued a statement outlining five "fundamental points" on Beijing's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As per the statement, Yi emphasised the same while having separate telephonic conversations with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, and diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Image: AP