China Slams EU, Says 'don't Force Us To Adopt Friend Or Foe' Policy Amid Russian Invasion

In response to the European Union's (EU) pressure on Beijing against helping Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday stated that every country must have the right to independently make its foreign policy. Hitting out at the EU, Yi stressed that rights should not be used to "force others" to take sides. Infuriated over the persistent push by EU leaders to avoid offering support to Moscow, Yi asked the union to avoid the "cold war mentality".

"Every country has the right to make its own foreign policy independently, but should not force others to take sides or adopt the approach of "friend or foe," Chinese FM Wang Yi said. "Cold war mentality should be resisted," he added.

Eu leaders to ask China to refrain from helping Russia amid ongoing war

Yi's remarks follow EU leaders' plan to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that supporting Russia with an economic or military lifeline will only hurt its global stature. The EU aims to put pressure on China to pose a neutral stance over the Russian invasion, CNBC reported. The direct messages will be conveyed to Jinping during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at 2 pm Brussels time on Friday (March 31). Prior to this, the EU leaders were also scheduled to virtually deliberate on the Russian war with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang at 10 am (local time.) The goal of the summit will be "ensuring, in a way, the neutrality of China so they don't help Russia," an EU official told CNBC under conditions of anonymity.

The meeting comes following a prevalent concern among Western officials regarding the role of Being amid ongoing Russia's "unprovoked and premeditated" attack on Ukraine. Over time, the Chinese authorities have also stayed apart from publicly deploring Russia by abstaining from voting in the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that slammed Russia. Again, Beijing has also sympathised with Moscow's complaints about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Earlier this month, US officials also claimed that Russia had called for help with military supplies to strengthen the attack on Ukraine --- an allegation that both Kremlin and Beijing have denied.

(Image: AP)