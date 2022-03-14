Assertions from US officials that Russia asked China for military equipment to support its campaign in Ukraine were “disinformation”, a Chinese official said. According to Financial Times, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied any demands from Moscow and said that he has “never heard of that.” Furthermore, he asserted that Beijing’s priority was the establishment of peace and stability in Ukraine- a statement the Chinese Communist Party has reiterated despite admitting that it has rock-solid relations with Putin Administration.

On Sunday, a Washington Post report, which cited a US official, claimed that Moscow has asked for military equipment from Beijing. While it wasn’t clear what kind of weaponry or aid had been requested by Moscow, China’s stance prompted speculations that it might fulfil the demand. A separate report in Financial Times revealed that the Kremlin has been asking for military aid from China since the start of its attack on Ukraine. Several other reports floating in American media suggest that Russian troops might be running out of weaponry as the conflict entered the third week. On the other hand, the West is pulling all stops to support Ukraine in the battle. Led by the US, EU and the UK, Kyiv’s western alliances have been supplying missiles to Ukrainian troops.

A possible ceasefire?

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its third week now. On Sunday, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks. Meanwhile, the West, led by America, has stepped up on sanctions against Russian individuals and enterprises. China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its neighbour.

In the latest development, Leonid Slutsky - a member of Russia's negotiating team - claimed that his country will sign an agreement with Ukraine very soon. Moscow and Kyiv have held 3 rounds of talks till now and the fourth round of talks between the two sides is scheduled to be held via video conferencing at 10.30 am (Ukrainian time). Speaking to RT Arabic, Slutsky pointed out that significant progress has been achieved if the positions of both delegations from the beginning of talks to the current stage are compared.

(Image: AP)