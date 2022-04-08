Andrew K P Leung, a China strategist, while speaking with Republic TV on Friday, slammed those states who want to be security guarantors of war-stricken Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine.

'What kind of security guarantee?'

Speaking with Republic TV after France's proposal to be a security guarantor for Ukraine, China Strategist Andrew K P Leung slammed the countries who want to be security guarantors of war-stricken Ukraine. He said, what kind of security they will provide?

"Problem lies with other guarantors' request, especially with the request from the other members of the UN Security Council, some of the members can provide security guarantee to Ukraine, but the question remains what kind of security as Ukraine is not a member of NATO," KP Leung said.

Leung said that according to the NATO treaty, any military attack on a NATO member will involve other members retaliating militarily in support. Speaking about Ukraine still not being a member of NATO, Leung said that no state wants to involve with Russia militarily.

"Even now in this situation both NATO and the US do not want to be involved militarily inside Ukraine because of fear that this will spark off" nuclear warfare with Russia, Leung said. He further added that security will depend on how these states will define a guarantee to Ukraine.

"If the security guarantee is not to mandate the guarantors to involve militarily in terms of risking direct confrontation with nuclear power Russia" then the possibility of peacekeeping force can be a security guarantee, he said. However, Leung raised doubts about peacekeeping forces as a security guarantee to Ukraine and said, "But would that be sufficient in sense of meeting the requirement in terms of security?". However, he still said, "Some sort of security guarantee seems to be a sensible solution."

'Europe depends on Russia'

Leung speaking about the sanctions on Russia and Europe trying to find an alternative to Russian energy, said that several European nations depend on Russian energy. "Some of them are 100 per cent dependent. Even Germany is nearly 50 per cent dependent on Russian energy," he said. He further added that in near future it's not possible to replace Russian energy in Europe. He said that even if Europe tries to find import energy from the Middle East and the US, the import cost will be huge. He indicated that it will not be easy for Europe to find an alternative to Russian energy as the economic condition of many European countries has been degrading.

France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine

In a huge development after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, According to the French president, the war-hit nation will be able to achieve a ceasefire at some point in time after which the world shall have to ensure peace. "This cannot be done without a guarantor, and France is called upon to be one of those guarantors," Macron was quoted as saying by the news agency TASS.

It is pertinent to mention that while speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Zelenksyy stressed that Ukraine requires security guarantees from countries including the US, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland. Moreover, he also invited India to be a security guarantor, describing it as a "very powerful state" in the world. However, he also acknowledged the fact that the Narendra Modi government has to do a tough balancing act.

Zelenskyy's interview to Republic

In a Global Mega Exclusive, the Republic Media Network interviewed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s no-holds-barred interview with the world’s biggest newsmaker President Zelenskyy lasted for 60 minutes and was telecast live across broadcast and digital platforms. The interview has gone on to set global headlines amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

In what was his biggest outreach yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet “at any moment”. In the Republic interview, President Zelenskyy explicitly stated that security guarantees were not a precondition to talks with President Putin. This is the first time since the horrific Bucha massacre that President Zelenskyy has openly declared his holistic intent to end the war through direct negotiations with his counterpart, and nobody else.