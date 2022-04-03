China Tells EU It Will Seek Peace In Ukraine 'on Its Own Terms' At Key Summit

China on Saturday assured the European Union that it would seek peace in Ukraine “on its own terms” as the communist nation, a staunch ally of Russia has refused to take a strong stance against Russia’s unprovoked war. At the EU-China summit on April 1, Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing will handle the peace negotiation prospects in its own way in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who blamed United States’ provocation for Russia's offensive against Ukraine, had demanded that the EU must treat China “independently.” At the virtual summit with Li and Xi, the EU emphasized that it will not allow Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

'Help end the war in Ukraine..': EU to China

"We called on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law," European Council President Charles Michel told a news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war," he said. Li meanwhile stressed that China has been supporting peace and negotiations, and is willing to broker constructive talks with the EU and other allies, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The war in Ukraine is a violation of common rules.



China has a very special responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.



At the EU-China Summit, President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with President Xi Jinping. ↓ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 1, 2022

Important issues remain. China must:



• Stop its unjustified trade measures against Lithuania



• Lift sanctions against MEPs⁰

• Address global concerns on human and labour rights, especially in Xinjiang⁰

• Improve access and conditions for EU companies in its market. pic.twitter.com/1iY95ycZXv — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 1, 2022

Michel also warned that the war in Ukraine is threatening global security. At a briefing, Von der Leyen informed that the EU and China “exchanged very clearly opposing views" on subjects of mutual interest. EU hopes that China would use its influence as a major power and permanent member of the UN Security Council to influence Moscow to end hostilities, she added.

China also praised its bilateral relations with Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukrainian territory, stating that the two countries' relations are based on adherence to the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and non-targeting, and sticking to the aim of promoting democracy in international relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin hailed mutual cooperation between Russia and China, which he said, “has no boundaries.” Wang also took an indirect swipe at the United States, stating that China and Russia believe in maintaining peace and security, as well as taking joint steps “to resist hegemony.”