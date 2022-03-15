China wants the US to 'deeply reflect' on the role it has played in the development of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. On Tuesday, the Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China, Zhao Lijian while speaking to media said that the Western country should make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine.

According to XH News, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, "The U.S. should deeply reflect on the role it has played in the development of the Ukraine crisis and make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine."

China wants the US to open Biolabs to international experts

The statement comes a day after Zhao told the US to 'open bio labs' to international experts in order to prove that the latter doesn't conduct nefarious research. During a daily briefing on Monday, March 15, he said that Washington should prove that the global network of bio labs funded by the Pentagon does not conduct nefarious research, subjecting the facilities to international scrutiny.

"If the US wants to prove the sincerity of its activities, why doesn't it open these biological laboratories for independent research by international experts?" He added that the world community is concerned about the operation of dozens of biological laboratories in Ukraine in accordance with orders from the US Department of Defence.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the 20th day, Kyiv has imposed a new curfew from 8 p.m. (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 a.m. on March 17, Ukrainian local media reported. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters, The Kyiv Independent reported. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to civilians to take shelter in bunkers as Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv.

Furthermore, more than 500 refugees from Ukraine arrived at a port near Stockholm on Tuesday morning, joining an ever-growing number of people fleeing the war for Sweden. They arrived by ferry from Gdansk in Poland. Since the beginning of the war, over 7,500 civilians have sought asylum or residence permits under special EU measures, but many more are thought to be in Sweden already, some staying with relatives.