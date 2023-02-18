China To Release A Position Paper On Ukraine By End Of February, Says Top Diplomat Wang Yi

China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi announced on Saturday that China will be presenting a document by the end of February outlining its position on the Ukraine crisis. The announcement was made during Wang's speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he stated that China supports talks for peace and will firmly side with peace and dialogue, as per a report from Sputnik. The position paper on Ukraine will reaffirm Chinese President Xi Jinping's propositions, which include the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, observing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, taking legitimate security concerns seriously, and supporting all efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the crisis.

During the Q&A session, Wang reiterated China's stance on the issue and emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "We will also reiterate that nuclear war must not be fought and will not be won," he said. In its position paper on the Ukraine crisis, Beijing will reportedly call for measures to prevent attacks on nuclear facilities, as well as the use of chemical or biological weapons, according to Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi. In a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang expressed China's support for a ceasefire and urged Germany to take constructive steps to advance the peace process.

Wang Yi warns against a long drawn out conflict

Wang emphasized China's longstanding commitment to peace and reconciliation, and its determination to continue promoting talks and seeking an end to hostilities in Ukraine, despite the challenging circumstances. Wang Yi said that a prolonged crisis in Ukraine could have serious consequences for Europe, potentially leading to incidents such as the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline explosions that occurred last September. Wang acknowledged European countries' concerns and stressed the importance of ending the crisis to prevent further damage to the region. The Chinese official also urged cooperation between China and Germany to support free trade and protect global supply chains. Additionally, he suggested that Europe and Germany work towards rebuilding ties with China and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation. Wang Yi basically intends to separate Europe from the US.