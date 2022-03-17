China To Take Measures To Protect Its Firms From Russian Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

As the war in Ukraine continues on the 22nd day, China said that it will take 'necessary measures' to protect its companies from actions by other governments for support to Russia. The affirmation of China comes in the backdrop of the US warning of 'consequences' for any moves by Chinese companies to skirt sanctions for Moscow amid an offensive in Kyiv.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” without a basis in international law. “The imposition of economic sanctions will not only fail to solve security problems, but will also harm the normal lives of the people in the relevant countries, disrupt the global market, and make the already slowing world economy even worse,” Gao said, adding that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China has sought to take a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sanctions imposed on Russia

Since February 24, besides the US, other Western countries, too, have imposed a slew of financial restrictions, including freezing the assets of Russia’s central bank, limiting its ability to access its dollar reserves. The US, UK have also banned people and businesses from dealing with Russia’s central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund. Efforts are being made to remove Russian banks - Bank Otkritie, Bank Rossiya, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank, VEB and VTB - from the Swift messaging system, which enables the transfer of money across borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin-favoured oligarchs, including Igor Shuvalov and Alisher Usmanov, have also been sanctioned.

Moreover, in a new package of sanctions announced recently, 15 individuals and one entity have been targetted. The Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 14 Russian individuals and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's wife Halina, were sanctioned.

Not just that, in a recently held press conference, US President Joe Biden said that coordination with G7 countries was also being increased to give a befitting reply to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.