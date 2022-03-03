China Told Russia To Delay Ukraine Invasion Till After 2022 Winter Olympics: Report

As Russian troops continue to inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, global powers are showcasing their opposition with sanctions against the attacking country. However, China remained on Moscow’s side as it announced that it will continue to carry out regular trade cooperation with Russia. Following this, international reports are now claiming that some senior Chinese officials were aware of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine before President Vladimir Putin launched the military operation.

Amid escalations in the Ukraine Russia war, reports now claim that China was aware of the Russian invasion before it was launched. Moreover, reports also claim that senior Chinese officials tried to change the dates of the same due to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. According to a New York Times report that quoted Biden administration officials and a European official who cited a western intelligence report, senior Chinese officials asked senior Russian officials not to invade Ukraine before the end of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

According to the report, the Chinese officials approached Moscow with the demand in early February. The New York Times said the intelligence report indicated senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine before it was announced about eight days ago. Following this, officials at the Chinese embassy in Washington have come forward to dismiss the claims and said that it was speculations without basis. Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, only days after the Winter Olympics ended on February 20.

China-Russia trade cooperation to continue

China on Tuesday announced that it will continue to carry out regular trade cooperation with Russia. In a press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that Beijing firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions against its neighbour and will continue to import and export goods across the border. Meanwhile, he also said that China is ready to play a constructive role in easing the situation in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and expressed "deep concerns" over the damage done to civilians as a result of the ongoing war. He also urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through negotiations as two leaders spoke for the first time on the phone on Tuesday, March 1. While expressing his concerns over the ongoing crisis, the Chinese Foreign Minister, however, was cautious not to accuse Moscow. China, a close ally of Russia, is treading cautiously in expressing its concerns while remaining silent on Moscow's military offensive.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities for the seventh day on Wednesday. In Kharkiv, Russia continued strikes on the intelligence headquarters, residential and administrative buildings. While addressing the UNGA, the Russian ambassador also defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that they are not attacking civilians. Furthermore, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations. Amid Russia's continued attacks upon Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russians so far.

Image: AP