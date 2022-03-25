China-UK Hold Talks To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties, Discuss Ukraine Crisis

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Friday, held a fresh discussion with UK PM Boris Johnson on several issues of mutual interest, including the war situation. The conversation lasted for an hour, as China continued to maintain its neutral stance in the war. The discussions were held as the diplomatic relations between both sides marked 50th anniversary.

As per reports, Boris Johnson conveyed his condolences to the demise of 132 passengers and crew of the plane that had crashed in China last week. Noting the 50th anniversary of diplomatic connections between the two countries at the ambassadorial level, the Chinese President stated that the relationship has grown steadily over the past half-century, despite some ups and downs.

China-UK hold talks on 50th diplomatic anniversary

"The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in Ukraine. It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon," the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Xi stated that China is eager to engage in a candid, open, and inclusive manner with Johnson. He expects to hold transparent communication and cooperation with the United Kingdom. He further hoped that the British side can evaluate China and China-Britain relations objectively.

This came after US President Joe Biden on Thursday ‘made it clear to China of the possibly disastrous economic effects of providing help to Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

US makes 'burdensome consequences of aiding Russia' clear to China

While addressing a press conference after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit and G7 nations meeting, President Biden said that he had a "very straightforward conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the Ukraine crisis.



On the possibility of China assisting Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Biden said that he had a clear conversation with his Chinese counterpart. He said that he had amply informed Xi about the potentially dire economic consequences of China's providing assistance to Russia.

Biden, who is on his trip to Europe to discuss the ongoing destruction in Ukraine with his allies, said on Thursday, that he did not give threats to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he said that (he) "made no threats," but did make it obvious that Xi "understood the consequences of him helping Russia."

Image: ANI