Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lambasted China for liberalising trade with Russia, accusing Beijing of undermining Western sanctions over Ukraine and extending a "lifeline" to President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin agreed to strengthen trade ties as part of a larger agreement aimed at undermining America's global alliance network. China pledged to remove all limitations on Russian wheat and barley as part of that agreement, and China's customs office formally acknowledged it would open up to Russian wheat imports on Thursday - the day Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine.

The Australian Prime Minister accused China of assisting Russia in evading the impact of sweeping sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom. "It's not the right time to relax trade restrictions with Russia. We should all be doing the exact opposite," he stated, as per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Although China has emphasised the value of sovereignty amid Russian military action in Ukraine, it has also refrained from denouncing the invasion.

Russian attack on Ukraine should not be referred to as 'invasion': China

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, stated that the attack should not be referred to as an "invasion" because Russia was solely targeting Ukrainian military installations. He further claimed that Russia has real security worries about Ukraine joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). "The Ukrainian issue has a complex historical background, as we have stated numerous times. So we hope that all sides would work together to bring the crisis to a halt as quickly as possible and maintain peace via dialogue and negotiations," Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

'China needs to join global campaign to financially punish Russia': Morrison

Morrison, on the other hand, believes that rather than making excuses for Russia's behaviour, Beijing should join the international campaign to financially punish Moscow. "I am concerned that the Chinese government's words imply that the invasion is being carried out on some sort of security pretext. There is not any security issue as such," he added, as per the Australian broadcaster. Anthony Albanese, the Labor Party's leader, endorsed Morrison's remarks, saying China needed to show it was "serious" about restoring global peace.

Image: AP