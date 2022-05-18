As at least 264 Ukrainian fighters from the Azovstal steel plant allegedly “surrendered” on the 82nd day of bombardment on the Mariupol steelworks according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence. China on Wednesday, May 18 called for the two warring sides to end the conflict “as soon as possible".At a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin iterated that Beijing’s position on the issue of Ukraine is “consistent and clear".

“We hope that this conflict will end as soon as possible, and we support both sides in continuing dialogue and consultations to properly resolve relevant issues," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing on May 17.

More than 260 Azov fighters and Ukrainian soldiers on May 17 laid down weapons after weeks of intense fighting with the Russian military forces at Mauripol’s Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of the Ukrainian resistance. Footages floated by both the Ukraine defence ministry and the defence ministry of the Russian Federation showed that they were being evacuated to Russian-controlled territory.

Credit: Telegram/Russian MFA

Moscow has claimed that those who “surrendered” are the fighters from Kyiv’s far-right “neo nazi” nationalist militia group Azov Regiment, which is designated as a "terrorist organisation". Ukraine meanwhile claims that the Azov was de-radicalised when it was officially incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine in 2014.

Hundreds of civilians and Azov fighters had taken refuge in the underground tunnels and bunkers in the sprawling industrial complex that Russian forces bombarded fiercely over this week with incendiary munitions. Russian troops were seen leading evacuation efforts of the civilians from the steelworks facility with the help of the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations such as the Red Cross.

Credit: Telegram/Russian MFA

Credit: Telegram/Russian MFA

Credit: Telegram/Russian MFA

Flaming explosives rained on heavily damaged steel plant

On Sunday, an aerial video showed flaming explosives raining on the heavily damaged steel plant in the bloodiest battle witnessed during the war. Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin's forces of plummeting the steelworks with 9M22S incendiary and phosphorus bombs as the fighters inside made a final stand inside the last holdout situated in the contentious eastern Donbas region. Russian missiles were seen detonating mid-air as they exploded over the roof of the facility in hundreds of sparks, and caused a fire in the damaged factory building at temperatures of over 2,000 degrees Celsius.

Rain of cluster bomb, Azovstal pic.twitter.com/GCsdG2Qxtr — 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐤𝐮 𝐢𝐤𝐢 💙 (@LuxioMPD) May 15, 2022

“The combustion temperature is about 2,000 to 2,500 degrees Celsius. It is almost impossible to stop the burning,” Petr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol had said in a Telegram post.

Partner of an Azov fighter Natalya Zarytska reportedly said that her husband was 'in real hell.’ “I think that this is the end,” she said. Kyiv had claimed that more than 1,000 fighters, the majority of them wounded, had remained in the Azovstal plant. Moscow had claimed that it reached an agreement with Kyiv to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the besieged facility. "A humanitarian corridor has been opened through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk,” Russia’s ministry of defence had announced in a statement.

A commander of Ukraine’s military had written to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who provided the satellite broadband service Stalink in the war-torn country, to intervene and evacuate the Azov fighters. “People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who?” wrote commander Serhiy Volyna in a Twitter post. Families of the stranded fighters had also appealed to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to evacuate the soldiers into a third country.

'The heroes of our time..'

Rejecting Russia’s claims that the Azov fighters had “surrendered,” Ukraine's military command declared on Tuesday that the mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol by "the heroes of our time" is over. "The Mariupol garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement.

"The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel. Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time."

Deputy Defence Minister Anna Malyar said that at least 53 injured troops in critical condition were taken to a hospital in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk. Another 211 fighters were taken to the town of Olenivka, another Russian controlled territory.

One of the last photographs was taken inside the Azovstal Steel Plant, Mariupol. Credit: Twitter/@JimmySecUK

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Anna Maylar said in a Telegram post that the surrendered Azov fighters will be swapped as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia. Although, the Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin gave a standing order prohibiting the exchange of Azov fighters for Russian prisoners of war. “Nazi criminals should not be subject to exchange. They are war criminals and we must do everything to bring them to justice,” Volodin said.

Moscow’s Chair of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky labelled the Azov battalion fighters as "animals in human form" and ordered to reinstate of the death penalty. “They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier told the state-affiliated press that President Vladimir Putin has guaranteed that the surrendered troops would be treated “in accordance with international standards.”

On May 26, Russia’s Supreme Court will deliberate whether the Azov soldiers that have been escorted to the Russian controlled regions are members of a terrorist organization. Azov Regiment commander Denis Prokopenko recorded a message saying that “absolutely safe plans and operations” do not exist during the war.