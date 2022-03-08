Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: China Urges US, NATO & EU To Hold 'equal Dialogue' With Russia; Consider Its Concerns

China has called on the West to hold an ‘equal dialogue’ with Russia and consider its concerns, at United Nations  Security Council meeting on Monday.

China

Amid the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China has called on the West to hold an ‘equal dialogue’ with Moscow and consider its concerns. At United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for more than two weeks, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said that China ‘encourages’ the US, NATO, European Union (EU) to carry out a peaceful dialogue with Moscow and ‘face up to the antagonism’.

“We encourage the United States, NATO, EU to carry an equal dialogue with Russia and to face up to the antagonism and problems that had been accumulating for years,” Zhang said, according to Sputnik.

Additionally, the Chinese envoy at the UN called on the West to focus on the negative effect on the security environment for Russia which was caused due to the eastward expansion of NATO. Separately, Zhang also urged Russia and Ukraine to continue holding talks. His remarks came as Moscow and Kyiv met for the third round of talks at the Belarusian-Polish border on Monday but failed to produce a ceasefire. But the Chinese envoy said, “We express the hope that their talks are fruitful where a peace can be created.”

India at UNSC asserts humanitarian action shouldn't be politicised

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said in the UNSC session on Monday, “Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised.”

"As per the UN's own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days. This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously," he added. 

Russia had announced the so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on 24 February and has continued its onslaught on Ukraine. Promoting resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has pledged to stay in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital even though the Russian army has ramped up attacks on the neighbouring country. As per reports, near Sumy, Ukraine was able to destroy a column of ‘enemy’ of Russian military equipment. 

