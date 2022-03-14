China: US Must Open Biolabs To Int'l Experts To Prove No Use Of Illicit Bioweapon Research

Beijing wants the US to ‘open bio labs' to international experts to prove that the latter doesn't conduct nefarious research. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a daily briefing on Monday, said that Washington should prove that the global network of bio labs funded by the Pentagon does not conduct nefarious research, subjecting the facilities to international scrutiny.

According to Russia Today, Zhao commenting on the reports on the alleged US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine, told reporters, "If the US wants to prove the sincerity of its activities, why doesn't it open these biological laboratories for independent research by international experts?"

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson also added that the world community is concerned about the operation of dozens of biological laboratories in Ukraine in accordance with orders from the US Department of Defence. Last week, Russia had said that they have confirmed facts revealed during the special 'military operation' which prove that the Kyiv regime in Ukraine is destroying evidence of military biological programmes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had said, "We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kyiv regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kyiv was implementing. They were funded by the US Department of Defense."

Kremlin intentionally spreading outright lies: US on allegations of illegal military biological activities

In response to the claims, the US State Department had said that the Kremlin is spreading lies about such illegal activities in the eastern European country. The US State Department said in a statement, "The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine. We have also seen PRC (China) officials echo these conspiracy theories."

The US State Department responded by saying that "this Russian disinformation is total nonsense” and not the first time Russia has invented such false claims against another country. “Also, these claims have been debunked conclusively and repeatedly over many years.”

According to news agency ANI, the department said, "As we have said all along, Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine. The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere."

