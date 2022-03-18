China Warns Japan Against Expanding Military Capabilities; 'Don't Disturb Regional Peace'

Amid the ever-intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its 23rd day on Friday, China has issued a stern warning to Japan over certain political factions in the country ratcheting up tensions by propelling external threats and seeking for expansion of their military firepower. China also suggested Japan should work towards maintaining regional peace and stability.



The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs, Liu Xiaoming took to Twitter and wrote, "Some political forces in Japan are using Ukraine issue as a pretext to play up external threats and fish for stronger military forces and capability. A stern warning to Japan: The victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld," He further asked Japan to draw lessons from the past and respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbours, "Japan should do more things that benefit regional peace and stability instead of the opposite," He further added.

Shinzo Abe concerned with Ukraine's renouncement of nuclear weapons

Xiaoming was apparently responding to the suggestion of Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan on hosting US nuclear facilities in Japan. It is pertinent to mention here that Germany also hosts nuclear facilities following the nuclear sharing arrangements with the US. Abe's suggestion was in response to Ukraine having renounced nuclear weapons in 1994. Secondly, the Chinese assertiveness around Japan's maritime space is also a cause of concern for Abe. Moreover, the Korean peninsula remains tense with the nuclear rocket launching capability of North Korea (NK). The Japanese Prime Minister, however, has rejected Abe's proposal.



It should be noted here that earlier on March 16, Zelenskyy urged Japan to address the Japanese Parliament to rally support against the Russian invasion after he received a tremendous response during his address to the US and UK Parliament.



Notably, Japan has sided with western allies and has opposed the Russian invasion claiming it to be challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and a violation of international law. Japan has, on the lines of other western nations, slapped onerous sanctions on Russia. Additionally, providing bullet-proof jackets and other defence supplies to Ukraine. This apart, the country has also begun accepting Ukrainians leaving the country.