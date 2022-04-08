China Warns Suspending Russia From UNHRC To 'produce Serious Consequences'

As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over its agression in Ukraine on Thursday, China warned that the move would "produce serious consequences''. Addressing the UNGA, China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun iterated that the suspension would have "a dangerous precedent". During his speech, Zhang lashed out at the proposer of the draft resolution for "dealing with the membership of the Human Rights Council in such a way."

“China calls on all parties to work together in the same direction so as to create opportunities for peace and prospects for negotiation," Zhang told the council.

"China will continue to hold an objection and impartial position and play a responsible and constructive role in this regard," he added.

Zhang's remarks followed the UNGA vote on the US-led resolution suspending Russia from the UNHRC. The draft proposal received 94 votes in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions, including India. Surprisingly, Serbia too voted in favour of the decree alongside Israel. Meanwhile, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Belarus voted against the resolution. Overall, the resolution received a two-third majority in the 193-member Assembly.

Russia says 'had decided to leave Council before end of term'

Speaking after the adoption of the resolution, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Gennady Kuzmin acused the UNGA of "monopolisation". In a veiled jibe at the US, Kuzmin said: "These states for many years have directly been involved in blatant and massive violations of human rights. In spite of their membership as members of the council, they are not ready to sacrifice their short-term political and economic interests in favour of true cooperation and stabilizing the human rights situation in certain countries."

China unlikely to act as 'security guarantor' for Ukraine

In back-to-back responses to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's security guarantees request in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, China on Thursday stated that it is "not likely" for Beijing to act as Ukraine's security guarantor. However, Beijing will still stand in support of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron came on board as a security guarantor after a mega Arnab-Zelenskyy interview, where the embattled President stated that Kyiv required guarantees from countries like the US, UK, China, Turkey, Germany, Poland to deter Russian aggression, which has now escalated today 44. In a most significant utterance, while speaking to Republic Media Network, the Ukrainian President slammed half-baked sanctions by the West and said that they were “half-measures”. He went on to call out the United Nations for its inaction and effective lip service vis-a-vis Ukraine in the last 8 years.

