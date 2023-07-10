China Warns US Cluster Munitions Package To Ukraine Can Lead To 'humanitarian Problems'

The supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine by the United States (US) may lead to humanitarian problems, stated China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Monday, as per Sputnik.

Pentagon, last week, unveiled another military aid package for Ukraine with this particular one including cluster munitions. Notably, the weapons have been banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

"Many countries have spoken out against it [cluster munition supplies], irresponsible transfers of cluster munitions can easily lead to humanitarian problems. Humanitarian issues and military security issues must be dealt with in a balanced manner, and the transfer of cluster munitions must be treated with restraint and caution," Mao Ning told reporters.

The diplomat added that relevant parties should not add fuel to the fire, exacerbate contradictions leading to an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis.

Biden calls it a 'difficult decision'

US President Joe Biden on Friday defended what he said was a “difficult decision” to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, a move Washington said was key to the fight and buttressed by Ukraine’s promise to use the controversial bombs carefully. “It took me a while to be convinced to do it,” said Biden in a CNN interview.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the smaller bomblets fail to explode. The unexploded rounds, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintended deaths. US officials have said Washington will provide thousands of the rounds, but provided no specific numbers.

“We recognise the cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” Sullivan told a White House briefing. “This is why we’ve deferred the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians, because Ukraine does not have enough artillery. That is intolerable to us.”