China Will Take Advantage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis To Do Something 'provocative', Says US

The United States has stated that China will take advantage of the crisis prevailing between Russia and Ukraine and do something “provocative” in Asia especially when Western governments are focused on defusing the tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. The head of US Pacific Air Forces, General Kenneth Wilsbach said that Beijing had aligned itself with Russia as China recently backed Moscow’s objection to Kyiv joining NATO.

“When you look at what China has said … it makes you concerned about what China might consider doing in the future that might look very similar to what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine,” Kenneth Wilsbach said, according to South China Morning Post.

“Perhaps they’re just laying the groundwork because they may want to do that at some point in the future and the United States [will] take issue with that,” he reportedly added.

United States’ four-star general, Wilsbach has said that China might view the Russia-Ukraine crisis as “an opportunity for gain” and Washington would consider this a factor in its future strategy. He was further quoted by the media outlet as saying, “From the standpoint of will China see what’s happening in Europe and maybe try to do something here in the Indo Pacific? Absolutely yes”.

“I would suggest that we all watch China very closely for what opportunities they try to glean from the crisis in Europe,” he added. Wilsbach, however, did not detail how he thought China would retaliate. The US general said that it would not be surprising if China “tried something … provocative and see how the international community reacts”. Wilsbach made the remarks while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow says it has partially withdrawn troops

Meanwhile, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the drawdown of troops from the Ukraine border and said, “It’s a partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of our exercises”. Further, on Ukraine’s NATO membership, Putin said, “We hear that Ukraine is not ready to join Nato; we know that”.

The Russian President, according to The Guardian, further said, “At the same time, they say they're not going to join tomorrow. But by the time they get ready for it, it may be too late for us. So we have to decide this question now, right now, in the very near future, we have to have a negotiation process for this.”

However, even as Russia continues to reiterate its claim of drawing down its military from the border, Ukraine has vowed to “believe it when we see it”. Ukrainian officials have said that they would not take Moscow at its word. Even US and NATO have said that they can not yet ‘verify’ Kremlin’s claims of withdrawal of Russian troops.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Many statements are constantly being made from [Russia], so we have a rule: we’ll believe it when we see it…If we see the withdrawal then we will believe in de-escalation.”

