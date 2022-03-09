Chinese President Xi Jinping in a call to the EU leaders on Tuesday stated that he is ready to "work actively" with the West to mediate the war in Ukraine, without offering any details further. During a virtual phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi Jinping agreed that the situation in Ukraine was "worrisome" as he added that China was "deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent," a statement from China's Foreign Ministry read on Tuesday.

China agrees to coordinate with France, Germany

"China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany, and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community," the statement read. It went on to add that Beijing was ready to coordinate the efforts "conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported.” Both French and German counterparts likewise agreed to bolster the contact and coordination with Russia one of the closest allies China to mediate and foster the peace talks between the warring Russia and Ukraine. Xi, though, also condemned the barrage of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Earlier Russian Central Bank announced that the banks plan to issue cards using China’s payment operating system UnionPay with Russia's Mir payment system. The move came after Visa and Mastercard suspended their operations in a retaliatory move against Russia for invading Ukraine. UnionPay is the popular Chinese system of transaction currently used by over 180 countries that enable cross-border payment services. Russia's largest lender Sberbank announced that it is "studying the possibility of issuing co-badged cards [called] Mir-UnionPay" TASS reported.

While China in its recent talks appealed for a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing Ukraine Russia conflict, the Chinese officials have unanimously condemned NATO's eastward expansion, also accusing the United States of a similar alliance in the South China Sea. Xi emphasized that the two sides must "keep the talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes," according to the ministry’s statement. Beijing also called for parties to exercise "maximum restraint" adding that the current crisis is “deeply worrying” and might render the globe into a deepening humanitarian crisis. EU had been pressurizing China to mediate and push its ally Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the offensive in the war-torn eastern European country.

Image: AP