With reports that China is trying to help Russia militarily or economically amid Ukraine's invasion, the United States has said that any development will be watched closely. Responding to a question on Tuesday's media interaction, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that any violation of sanctions will be dealt with consequences. Earlier, Chinese officials had termed reports of US officials saying Russia asked China for military equipment to support its campaign in Ukraine as 'misinformation'.

Russia Ukraine war: US to closely watch decisions from China

“The decisions that China makes are going to be watched by the world. We are watching closely, and our national security adviser was clear. There will be consequences should they violate our sanctions. But in terms of any potential impacts or consequences, we’ll leave those to private diplomatic channels at this point,” Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

US-China's discussion on Taiwan

“During the lengthy conversation that our national security adviser had with his counterpart, he reiterated our one-China policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act, three communiques and six assurances, and underscored concerns about Beijing’s coercive and provocative actions across the Taiwan Strait, which is, of course, our position publicly, but is also something that he took the time to reiterate during this conversation,” Psaki said.

When asked US' plans if China is found helping Russia, she asserted that the US is going to have those conversations directly with China and the Chinese leadership, and not through the media at this point in time.

China slams US claims on Russia seeking military help from Beijing

According to Financial Times, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington had earlier denied any demands from Moscow and said that he has “never heard of that.” Furthermore, he asserted that Beijing’s priority was the establishment of peace and stability in Ukraine- a statement the Chinese Communist Party has reiterated despite admitting that it has rock-solid relations with Putin Administration.

On Sunday, March 13, a Washington Post report, which cited a US official, claimed that Moscow has asked for military equipment from Beijing. While it wasn’t clear what kind of weaponry or aid had been requested by Moscow, China’s stance prompted speculations that it might fulfil the demand.

(With PTI inputs)