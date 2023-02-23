China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi Meets Putin, Lavrov To Strengthen Beijing-Moscow Ties

China's top diplomat Wang Yi concluded his eight-day international tour by visiting the Russian capital of Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The duo met to reaffirm the close bilateral ties between China and Russia and vowed to further consolidate their relationship.

According to The Guardian, Putin said that “Russian-Chinese relations were proceeding as planned," and expressed hope for reaching “new milestones” in terms of bilateral trade. Expressing gratitude to China, Putin said during the meeting that the two nations had “ongoing co-operation” in matters of global concern.

He also acknowledged that the current situation of the world is “quite complicated" and said that therefore, co-operation between the two nations is “important for stabilising the international situation". "Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years. Everything is moving forward and developing. Co-operation in the international arena between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, as we have repeatedly said, is very important for stabilizing the international situation," he told reporters.

Wang speaks about Sino-Russian relationship during Moscow visit

On the other hand, Wang noted that “a crisis is always an opportunity” and clarified that Sino-Russian ties were “never dictated by any third parties." He also admitted that the two countries “often face crisis and chaos, but there are always opportunities in a crisis.”

“This requires us to identify changes more voluntarily and respond to the changes more actively to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Wang said. On Wednesday, the diplomat also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and discussed reaching a “new consensus” on further improving the relationship between the two countries.