China's Weibo Propagating Pro-Russian Narratives On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Weibo, China's social media site, has emerged as a new front in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as it attempts to spread pro-Russian and anti-Western messages. Horizon News, a state-run media agency, mistakenly released censoring guidelines on how to cover the Ukraine crisis on its Weibo page on February 22.

It's an important post because it provides us with a rare glimpse into how narratives of social media are controlled by state media outlets. Any content that portrays Russia negatively, as well as any content that is pro-Western, will not be published, according to the post.

It also mentions, "Show me (the news item) before posting it for the first time. The comment section is to be controlled with featured comments. Enable top comments first, and then pick out the appropriate ones, make sure they are responsible for what they comment. Really pay attention to the comments. Keep your eyes on each post for at least two days. Ensure proper handover. If you are running a topic (hashtag), only use it from People's Daily, Xinhua and CCTV."

As of Wednesday, there were no hashtags connected to the Ukraine issue in the top 20 Weibo trends, indicating that the authorities are attempting to stifle debate on the matter on Chinese social media. State media outlets' Weibo accounts, on the other hand, are sharing news about the situation with hashtags like "#Putin recognizes the independence of eastern Ukrainian civilian armed areas," "#Change in Russian Ukrainian situation" and "#Russia will provide military assistance to the two eastern Ukrainian regions."

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despite allegations that Russian forces are approaching Ukraine's borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's interests and security are non-negotiable. Putin's video message came just hours after US President Joe Biden warned of the start of a Russian invasion. Putin stated that Russia was always willing to communicate in an open and honest manner.

Vladimir Putin declared Russia's recognition of the so-called "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk on February 21, reportedly sending Russian troops into the areas and severing ties with Ukraine. Despite Putin's assurances that he was still open to talks, both France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Image: Unsplash, AP