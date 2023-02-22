Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi Arrives In Moscow With Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary On Horizon

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi touched down in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday, marking the first Russia visit by a prominent Chinese official since the country launched its invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago. Yi, who was appointed to the post of the foreign policy adviser to the Chinese President last month, is visiting Russia to conclude his eight-day international trip, which included visiting countries like Hungary, France, Italy, and Germany.

According to TASS, Yi is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. Although it is unclear if the diplomat will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, it isn't ruled out. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “we do not exclude” such a meeting, CNN reported.

The diplomat's visit to the invader nation comes as China continues to project a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, while simultaneously enhancing trade ties with it and conducting joint military exercises, the most recent of which occurred this week. However, Jinping's diplomat said at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday that China would present a peace proposition for Ukraine to put an end to what Yi called "warfare".

“This warfare cannot continue to rage on,” the Chinese official said.

"We can of course continue to shout out our positions at international conferences like this one, but I suggest that we should also begin to think calmly, especially for my friends in Europe. We need to think about what efforts we can make to bring this warfare to an end," he added.

Biden makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine

Yi's Moscow trip comes shortly after US President Joe Biden embarked on a surprise visit to Ukraine. Arriving in the war-torn nation on Monday, Biden announced that the US government will be providing USD500 million and artillery with the first year anniversary of the war on the horizon.

Terming the visit as "historic" and "brave," embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to express gratitude to his American counterpart. "I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory,” he tweeted.