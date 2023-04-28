Chinese FM Asserts Russia-Ukraine War 'must End By Negotiations'

No matter how complicated the conflict in Ukraine may be, it must be resolved at a negotiation table, said the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, reported TASS News Agency. The statement by the Chinese foreign minister comes during the meeting with foreign ministers of Central Asian countries in Xi'an in northwestern China. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, Qin Gang said, "No matter how complicated the crisis may be, it must be resolved by negotiations; no matter how complicated a conflict may be, it must be resolved only by politics." Further, he added, "The significant historic background and complex real reasons have caused the Ukrainian crisis to develop to the current stage."

The Chinese FM has also stressed that China and Central Asian countries have "similar views and positions on the Ukrainian crisis". He has also affirmed that China is ready to work with the international community, including Central Asian states, in order to reach a "common denominator" for the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. It is to be noted that the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of China and five Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) was held on April 26-27. During the meeting, the top officials held talks stressing international and regional issues.

Xi and Zelenskyy talk by phone

Recently, China's president has conversated with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy by phone. On Wednesday, the two presidents held a conversation over a phone call, their first conversation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China through this call gave a signal that Beijing might be attempting to mediate the conflict., reported the Washington Post. Further, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be facing daunting obstacles if he is serious about trying to help end Russia’s 14-month-old war in Ukraine, reported Associated Press. During the call, Xi told Zelenskyy that China would be sending a special representative to Ukraine and to other countries to hold talks with all parties on resolving the “crisis”. The call between Ukraine and China has provided some optimism that Beijing would be able to push Russia for peace, reported AP.