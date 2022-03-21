In a significant development concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine, a group of Russian journalists and a Chinese reporter in Mariupol were hit by artillery during intense shelling on Monday, a TASS correspondent reported. Along with the TASS correspondent, the group included journalists from RT, Izvestia, stringers, and a Chinese journalist who injured his arm while jumping towards a shelter.

"We were walking down the street when we heard an explosion behind our backs. Colleagues saw explosions ahead of us and to the right. There were some six to eight blasts. The closest shell hit the ground some 50 meters from us. The street was covered by dust. We fell to the ground and then crawled to the basement of the nearest house. We waited till the shelling was over and continued to work," TASS reported, citing its correspondent.

Russia Ukraine War

Earlier on March 1, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) forces besieged Mariupol and battled to free it. Despite Moscow and Kyiv's agreements on humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian nationalists refuse to let refugees leave the city, threatening to use weapons if they do, TASS reported. Despite this, thousands of people have managed to flee Mariupol. People in the city are currently without water, electricity, gas, or food supplies, creating a terrible humanitarian scenario.

Furthermore, while speaking to Israel's Parliament on Monday regarding the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew parallels between the Russian offensive and Nazi Germany's "final solution" - the plan to exterminate Jews. He also demanded that all trade with Russia be halted. Moreover, according to the United Nations, 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP