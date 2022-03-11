Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday warned that anti-Russian sanctions will have a negative influence on the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and will harm all countries. He further stated that the global economy is already suffering from the pandemic's negative effects, and sanctions will further impede its recovery, which will be unprofitable for any country. He stressed the need of maintaining the Russian-Ukraine dialogue process, saying that Beijing supports any measures that lead to a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"The current situation in Ukraine is extremely alarming, and all efforts must be made to encourage Russian-Ukrainian dialogue aimed at resolving disputes and finding a peaceful settlement," Li stated, as per Sputnik news agency. The premier also stated that China will continue to strive with the international community to restore peace, and expressed optimism that the armed conflict will be resolved as soon as feasible. "Like the whole international community, China is also deeply concerned with the ongoing situation. We hope that the crisis in Ukraine will be sorted soon and peace will be restored." Li expressed.

Several countries imposed sanctions on Russia

Following the launch of a special operation in Ukraine on February 24, the United States, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union, have imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia. As a result, according to data from the Castellum database, Russia is now the country with the most sanctions imposed against it. However, the Russian government has often claimed that the special operation intends to "neutralise Ukraine's military capability."

Russia warns West against sanctions imposed on it

It should be mentioned here that Russia warned the West on Wednesday, March 9, that it was formulating a "broad retaliation" to sanctions that would be rapid and felt in the most sensitive parts of the West's economy. According to Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, Russia's response would be prompt, deliberate, and sensitive to those it addresses, RIA news agency reported. In the wake of harsh financial sanctions imposed against the country, Russia has also promised to provide "unprecedented support" to private space enterprises. Russia has also cut ties with major space agencies.

Image: AP