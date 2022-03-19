A 36-year-old Chinese national, currently living in Odesa, has become a prominent target in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, who just wanted to convince his parents that he was well amid the war with his daily videos in Ukraine. According to CNN, Wang Jixian has unintentionally become the Chinese voice of opposition in war-torn Ukraine. Jixian claim fame as he started sharing footage of street scenes from Odesa, which included demonstrations for the Russia-Ukraine war and the condition of stores.

On February 24, the first day of the invasion, Chinese vlogger Wang Jixian remarked in a video that was uploaded to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, "I am coming back from buying groceries." Wang, a Beijing-born programmer, detailed purchasing meat and fruit in the video, noting that some grocery stores were still open in the midst of the Ukraine crisis.

However, as the Russian attack grew more intense, Wang claimed that he started getting Chinese videos applauding Russian forces or supporting the assault when he got onto Douyin. "I was very angry, then I thought I would record videos for them, and I'll tell them what the real battlefield is," Wang informed CNN.

Wang's videos gained popularity as it was giving Chinese audiences an unusual viewpoint about the war

Further, his daily recordings swiftly gained popularity as it was giving Chinese audiences an unusual viewpoint about the war, a look inside war-torn Ukraine which is considered to be a sharp contrast to Chinese official media, which has propagated Russian misinformation such as unsubstantiated allegations Ukrainian military are utilising "Nazi" methods, as per CNN.

"These Ukrainian guards are not Nazis," Wang stated in one widely seen video, holding up his Chinese passport. "These Ukrainian guards are IT programmers, common people, barbers — these are the people."

However, Chinese vlogger Wang had plunged into a complicated debate, with China under international criticism for refusing to denounce Russia's invasion, as well as an outburst of pro-Russia sentiment on China's heavily monitored social media, which Wang hopes to reverse. As per CNN, as his videos gained traction, reaching over 140,000 views in certain cases, the number of detractors increased, with some branding him a ‘national traitor’.

In addition to this, Wang's videos included several scenes from late at night in Ukraine, with bomb blasts and air raid sirens playing in the background. Other scenes depict scenes from everyday life, such as quiet streets with Ukrainian flags displayed outside buildings and painted on walls.

Meanwhile, China has attempted to maintain a neutral stance, refusing to denounce Russia or even refer to it as an invasion, while repeatedly stating that "all countries' legitimate security concerns" should be handled.

(Image: AP)