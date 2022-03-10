The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to the displacement of many innocent people as they flee the war-torn country. Among people from various nationalities, several Indians, mostly students, remain stuck in Ukraine, awaiting evacuation. One of them is an Indian doctor named Girikumar Patil from Andhra Pradesh, who refused to leave Ukranianian grounds without his pets, a black panther, and a jaguar.

As soon as the man's heartfelt move to stick with his pets was shared online, several netizens have been heaping praises on him. Dr Girikumar Patil has now caught the attention of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was left 'delighted and touched' with the former's step. The Acharya actor penned a note after learning that Dr Patil's adulation for Jaguars and Panthers was inspired by him.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, March 10, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I am delighted and touched to learn that your love for Jaguars and Panthers was inspired by me. It is truly heartening that you are not willing to leave them behind during this unfortunate wartime and are choosing to stay back in Ukraine for the sake of caregiving to your pet Panther and Jaguar."

Chiranjeevi further wished for his safety and sent him blessings. He added, "Your compassion and love for these wonderful creatures is highly admirable. I pray for your safety during this challenging period and wish the war ends soon and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Meanwhile please stay safe and look after your pets. God Bless! Chiranjeevi." Take a look.

Chiranjeevi's reaction comes days after news agency ANI reported that Indian doctor Girikumar Patil, famously known as Jaguar Kumar, refused to leave the war-torn country without his pets. In a statement, Patil said, "I called Embassy but didn't get a proper response. My place is surrounded by Russians but I'm trying my best. I treat them like my kids." According to BBC reports, Patil went to the eastern European nation in 2007 to study medicine. He then bought these animals from the Kyiv zoo 20 months ago.

