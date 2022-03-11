CIA Director Claims China Unsettled And Rattled By The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

In the wake of Moscow's more ruthless measures against Ukraine, CIA Director William J. Burns hinted at a potentially tense China-Russia relationship, telling the Senate Intelligence Committee that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "unsettled." During the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual worldwide threats hearing, Burns said that the Chinese leadership has invested a lot in partnership with Russia, and he doesn't expect that to change very soon.

He added, "I do however believe that the Chinese leadership, President Xi in particular, is unsettled by what he's seeing, partly because his own intelligence doesn't appear to have told him what was going to happen."

Prior to the Winter Olympics last month, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a 5,000-word joint statement explaining how the two countries viewed various topics, following a meeting of the leaders in Beijing. According to the New York Times, Chinese officials persuaded the Russian government to postpone an invasion of Ukraine until after the Winter Olympics. However, the reality of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included civilians being targeted and millions of Ukrainians being displaced, may have modified China's calculus.

China rattled by the consequences of its ties with Russia

Burns mentioned Xi's concerns about China's reputation being harmed by its affiliation with Russia, potential economic ramifications, and the invasion pulling the US and its European allies closer together during the committee hearing. He claimed that what has happened in Ukraine, the brutality of it, the erroneous assumptions that underpin it from President Putin's point of view, has rattled the Chinese leadership a little bit, and they are unsettled by the potential reputational damage.

The CIA Director also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be overestimating China's ability or willingness to assist him in dealing with the catastrophic economic effects of military action in Ukraine. Burns' comments came just days after a US threat assessment report predicted that, despite the changing geopolitical landscape, Moscow would remain a severe challenge to Washington over the next decade.

"We assess that Russia does not want a direct conflict with U.S. forces. Russia seeks an accommodation with the United States on mutual non-interference in both countries' domestic affairs and U.S. recognition of Russia's claimed sphere of influence over much of the former Soviet Union," US threat assessment report remarked.

It went on to say that Russian authorities have long felt that the US is attempting to destabilise Russia, weaken Putin, and install Western-friendly regimes in former Soviet states and elsewhere, allowing Russia to react.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP