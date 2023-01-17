CIA Director Secretly Met Zelenskyy, Warned Him Of Russian Plot To Assassinate Him

CIA Director Bill Burns met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and alerted him about a Russian assassination plot against him during his "secret" trip to Ukraine in October 2022, a new book reveals. The news that Russian forces were planning to kill him appeared to surprise the Ukrainian leader, Chris Whipple noted in his forthcoming book: The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House. "It was unusual for the US to publicly disclose intelligence like this," Whipple said in the book accessed by American broadcasters, insisting that such an assessment was accurate.

"The intelligence was so detailed that it would help Zelensky's security forces thwart two separate Russian attempts on his life," the book reportedly claimed.

Burns 'had come to give Zelesnkyy a reality check': Book

Zelenskyy had also been neglecting the US' repeated warnings and intelligence about Russia's plans of invading Ukraine, and had, instead, suggested that US warnings were creating a "panic." Whipple was referring to Ukraine's President's statements made in January 2022 a month before the Ukrainian invasion. Frustrated Zelensky has called on the West "not to create panic" about a possible military conflict amid the massive build-up of Russian troops on the border. The "destabilization of the situation inside the country" was the biggest threat to Ukraine as per Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's leader had dismissed the warnings of the US, fearing that it would have a negative impact on the Ukrainian economy and freak the Ukrainian citizens. At the time, refuting the US intel about an imminent invasion of Kyiv, the Russian foreign ministry had claimed that Moscow did not want war despite that it had stationed about 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Zelenskyy, himself, did not see the Russian troop amassment as a "great threat."

"There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic - how much does it cost for our state?" Zelenskyy had said at the press conference in Kyiv.

In the forthcoming book to be released on January 17, Whipps noted that CIA's Burns "had come to give him a reality check" as he warned Zelenskyy that the Russian Special Forces were coming for him. He also noted that US President Joe Biden had personally asked Burns "to share precise details of the Russian plots." "This immediately got Zelensky's attention; he was taken aback, sobered by this news," the excerpts from the book revealed. Burns shared with Ukraine a "blueprint of Putin's invasion plan" during his visit to help his troops prepare. Whipple wrote. The blueprint revealed Russian forces' plan to destroy the Antonov Airport north of Kyiv, which it would go on to use as a staging area for launching all-out war weeks later. Ukraine's officials have claimed that their president has survived more than a dozen Russian assassination attempts and had yet to refuse to evacuate to a safe zone.