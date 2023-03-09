CIA Warned Allies In EU About Kyiv Nationalists' Plan Of Nord Stream Sabotage: Report

United States Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] is claiming that it had warned its allies beforehand about the possible sabotage of Europe's Nord Stream pipeline sabotage that runs from Russia to the bloc via the Baltic Sea. Allies were notified about the suspected attack that was, at the time, being allegedly plotted around June and July of last year by the "pro-Ukrainian group," the CIA said, according to the American broadcasters.

CIA officials were reported claiming that its officers had informed Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Sweden, and other European agencies about at least three 'Ukrainian nationals' who were trying to rent the vessels to execute the explosions around the Baltic Sea. Then, the attack was carried out eventually in September 2022, for which Russia initially accused the United States.

'Unidentified pro-Ukrainian group' behind explosion: US

Several conflicting claims and varying accusations were hurled by Europe and the US, as well as Russia since the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines that transported Russian natural gas to Europe. During the initial days, Russia's Foreign Ministry held the Biden administration responsible for the act, demanding an explanation. Europe and the US, meanwhile, held Russia accountable for the sabotage. In new emerging reports, it was suggested that CIA Director William Burns and the White House’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had known beforehand that Kyiv's nationalists had orchestrated the attack to end Europe's increasing energy reliance on Russia.

In a wide-ranging report, the American newspaper New York Times cited US officials as claiming that an "unidentified pro-Ukrainian group” may have carried out the bombing at the gas pipeline that posed risks of major environmental hazards. American daily WSJ later published a report stating that the new assessment by US intelligence officials insists that it “isn’t definitive” and that there may be “no indication” that the alleged perpetrators of the sabotage may have had any connection with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government.

Speaking here in India on the margins of the G20 summit, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia was "shocked at the impunity" of the Western states over the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage in the area of NATO and EU's responsibility. During his address in New Delhi, Lavrov asserted that it was "high time to reform the UN Security Council," adding that the UN charter says "that every state must adhere to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any other state." Russia's Foreign Minister pushed for the need to advocate for "energy security" for countries worldwide, which Moscow had often blamed on the Western sanctions, adding that all countries deserve freely accessible and affordable energy resources.