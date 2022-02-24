As Russia ordered military operations in Ukraine on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he has asked the Centre to bring back students from the state studying in Ukraine. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the State Assembly also added that the state has asked the Central Government to intensify actions to bring back students. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also holding high-level meetings to discuss the evacuation process.

Kerala CM on evacuation process for Indians in Ukraine, said:

"There are reports that war has started in Ukraine. There are students from Kerala in Ukraine. We've already brought it to the notice of the Centre, it's taking action on it. We will ask the Centre to intensify its actions," added Pinarayi Vijayan.

Russia Ukraine war: India's MEA conducts high-level meeting

Due to the present situation of airspace closure in Ukraine, the MEA is looking at activating alternate evacuation routes. It has also been learned that additional Russian speaking officials have been sent to Indian Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine is presently functional.

Russia-Ukraine war: MEA expands control room to function 24x7

The Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. As per sources, the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.

In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to provide information and assistance:



📞Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905



📠Fax: +91-11-23088124



📧Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 16, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Latest updates

Reportedly, seven were killed and nine were left injured due to Russian shelling on Ukraine on Thursday. While, Ukrainian Interior Ministry has said that one was killed & one was wounded in Brovary, Kyiv as Russia continues to launch an offensive across the nation.

Ukrainian ammunition depot destroyed by Russian airstrikes as Moscow continues to target the military establishments in the former Soviet Union member nation. Just hours after launching the military operation into Ukraine, Russia destroyed the ammunition depot in Ukraine.

The war-stricken country's residents were seen lining up in front of the banks in Kyiv as most of them were seen leaving the country. Ukraine has also said that 'enemy forces' have seized control of at least two settlements in Luhansk, Schastia and Stanytsia Luhanska.