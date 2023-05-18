Concerns Mount Over Future Military Support For Ukraine Amid US Presidential Campaign

Ukraine's allies are expressing growing apprehension over the level of military assistance the country will receive in its battle against Russia as the United States enters a divisive presidential campaign. According to a report from Financial Times, European officials, in particular, are increasingly uncertain about the flow of aid next year, with doubts arising about whether the US will match its existing $48 billion package adopted in 2022.

While Washington has been a key supplier of weaponry to Ukraine, US officials indicate that there are sufficient preapproved funds to sustain Kyiv for approximately five more months, covering an upcoming crucial counter-offensive. However, as the aid requires a vote in Congress this autumn against the backdrop of a more partisan debate on the war, European allies fear that the US may not provide the same level of support as before.

European officials are worried

European officials, who are allied with Ukraine, express concerns over the uncertainty. "No one knows," said a senior European official, highlighting that the current rate of support may be sustained for a year or possibly two but not more. They argue that the same level of assistance cannot be expected indefinitely.

US President Joe Biden, who views the war in Ukraine as a strategic defeat for Russia, has not shown any indications of reducing support. However, as Biden prepares for a re-election campaign, he faces the possibility of Donald Trump, a critic of open-ended US backing for the war, as his most likely Republican rival in the 2024 race.

President Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts in Hiroshima, Japan, during a three-day summit starting Friday, where reaffirming Western support for Ukraine will be a key goal. The White House remains committed to supporting Ukraine as long as necessary, emphasizing strong unity among allies in support of Ukraine. The G7 summit is expected to showcase this unity.

Trump's recent comments on the Ukraine conflict have added to the uncertainties. During a CNN town hall, he declined to state whether he wanted Ukraine to prevail in the war. Trump called for increased European contributions and expressed his willingness to arrange talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to expedite the resolution of the conflict. US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, noted that Trump's stance on Ukraine funding carries weight and may influence the support reauthorization process in Congress.