In a key development, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called upon the Centre to unequivocally condemn Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While acknowledging India's close ties with Russia, he contended that the government should make it clear to Moscow that it can't engineer a regime change in Ukraine.

Maintaining that India committed a mistake in the past by not condemning the then Soviet Union's invasion of Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan, Tewari argued for the principle that status quo can't be changed by force.

The tensions escalated a few hours earlier after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country.

While several cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol have witnessed explosions, military installations across the country have been targeted by the Russian Army. While world leaders including US president Joe Biden and UK PM Boris Johnson condemned Russia's aggression, Ukraine has declared martial law and vowed to resist the invasion.

Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with erstwhile Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet Invasion of Hungary -1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979. The principle being- In the 21 st century can you change status quo by force.@DrSJaishankar https://t.co/Vq8wLiI7RC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2022

India's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Speaking at the UNSC meeting earlier in the day, TS Tirumurti - Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, expressed concern for the safety of over 20,000 Indian nationals including students, who are staying in different parts of Ukraine.

Advocating a sustained diplomatic dialogue, he stressed, "We (India) call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. I would like to underline that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's envoy to India Igor Polikha urged PM Modi to immediately speak to Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in order to bring the situation under control.

In another development, MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told the media, "India's stand is neutral and we hope for a peaceful solution".

As per sources, the Centre is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine and the MEA control room has been expanded and made operational on a 24/7 basis. India's focus is on ensuring the safety and security of citizens, sources revealed.