Congress Terms Operation Ganga A 'failure'; Points To Students Left For Themselves In Sumy

As India wraps up evacuating most students from Ukraine, Congress dubbed 'Operation Ganga' a failure on Monday, citing the still-stranded students in war-hit Sumy. Sharing videos of 700-800 students stuck in Sumy where Russian troops continue heavy shelling, Congress asked, 'how is it an evacuation when students are left to fend for themselves in Ukraine?'. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is negotiating safe passage of the students from Sumy via Poltova, urging students to be ready to leave on short notice.

Operation Ganga is a huge failure, according to students stuck in war torn Ukriane.

They ask, how is it an evacuation when students are left to fend for themselves in the dangers in Ukraine, to only get help from the Indian govt in the safety of neighbouring countries? pic.twitter.com/nXibeKFRXO — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2022

700-800 Indian students issued a video plea stating that they were going to walk to the Poland border from Sumy (appox 600 km away) due to delay in their evacuation. After MEA pleaded with them to remain in place, the students delayed their sojourn on foot. The Indian mission has been urging Russia to allow a humanitarian corridor to allow students to be evacuated via Russia.

"Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. A confirmed time & date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice," the Embassy tweeted.

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 6200 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland.

As per MEA's latest statement, more than 7400 Indians are scheduled to be brought back in the next two days. While Indian embassies have evacuated all Indians from Kharkiv, Pisochyn, 700-900 students remain in Sumy - where heavy Russian shelling is happening. India is in touch with both Ukraine and Russia to evacuate the Indians via a humanitarian corridor to Russia. Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out.

The issue of young Indian students studying medicine abroad has come into view amid evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine. PM Modi has batted for private investment in medicine, highlighting that Indian children were travelling abroad to small nations for medical studies, inspite of language barriers. He also met with returning students in Varanasi ans said that if previous govts' policies were not so unfavourable, students would not have left India for medical studies. As per reports, students prefer to go to Ukraine for higher studies due to its cheaper fees, better infrastructure, and relaxed eligibility criteria.