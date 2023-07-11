Construction Of Factory To Produce Bayraktar Drones Begins In Ukraine, What Are They?

Amid the ongoing war that has crossed over 500 days, construction of a manufacturing plant for Bayraktar drones has started in Ukraine. This was announced by the country's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin on Ukraine's Channel 24. However, the minister did not specify the exact location of the upcoming factory.

Bayraktar drones manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar were highly effective in Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression. The Bayraktar TB2 is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone made primarily for the Turkish armed forces. The drones are fitted with high resolution cameras and can be armed with laser-guided bombs. They are able to conduct intelligence, reconnaissance and armed missions. The drones can fly at a speed of up to 138 miles per hour (222 kmph) and carry a payload size of up to 330 pounds (150 kgs).

The Turkish army is the main operator of Bayraktar TB2 drones. It has more than 200 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of this type in service.

Deal between Ukraine and Turkey signed in 2022

There were plans to start work on the plant in October 2022. Momentum for the project grew after a deal was signed between Ankara and Kyiv in February 2023 to cooperate in the high-tech, aviation and space industries. The head of the Strategic Industries Ministry told Ukrainian media, “If we talk about the Bayraktar plant, which has been discussed in Ukraine for several years, construction work has already begun on this plant. The plant began to be built in practice, and not only on memorandums.” The minister emphasised that there were past negotiations regarding the plant, but it got embroiled in shutdowns and scandals.

In January 2023, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar had said that the plant should start working within the next two years. According to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the drones produced at the Ukrainian plant will be equipped with Ukrainian made engines, and the facility will also include a training center for Ukrainian pilots. An Ukrainian minister added that other things may be produced, but it is not possible to talk about them yet.

Baykar received licenses to manufacture combat drones in Ukraine on June 22. According to the company's CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, the production of drones is set to begin in 2025. The total investment into the project would amount to around $95 million.

Bayraktars against Iranian Shaheed drones

The Bayraktar drones have been used to inflict damage on Russian targets and were used in the Ukrainian attack that sank the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea in April 2022. Russia, on the other hand, has allegedly used the Shaheed-129 drones from Iran to launch aerial attacks against Ukraine. Iran has allegedly supplied Moscow with Shaheed-129 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) also known as "suicide drones" which have been used to swarm Ukrainian air space and hit civilian and infrastructure targets.

Iranian drones are said to have a longer range and high payload but the Bayraktar drone is faster and can travel longer - up to 27 hours, or three hours longer, than the Shaheed-129 of Iran.