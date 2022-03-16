Council Of Europe Removes Russia From Continent's Leading Human Rights Organisation

The Council of Europe (CoE) removed Russia from the continent's leading human rights organisation on Wednesday, in an unprecedented measure in response to Moscow's invasion and conflict in Ukraine. Following the judgement, personnel from the Council of Europe went outside of its Strasbourg headquarters and pulled down the Russian flag, neatly folding the tricolour before it was carried away.

"The Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today," the 47-nation organization's committee of ministers stated in a statement.

The group's parliamentary assembly had already begun the process of expulsion earlier this week and had unanimously agreed that Russia would be expelled. It is worth noting that, after mounting pressure on Moscow to be ejected from the pan-European rights council over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

Russia announced 'Ruxit' from the Council of Europe on Tuesday

The Russian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that it had given Secretary General of Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, a notice of its exit, effectively jumping before it was pushed out of the Strasbourg-based body. The decision puts an end to Russia's quarter-century membership in the Council of Europe (CoE) and allows Moscow to reintroduce the death sentence if it so chooses.

Russia will no longer be a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, and its citizens will no longer be allowed to file applications with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as a result of the so-called "Ruxit" from the council. Yesterday, on its Telegram channel, the ministry said it had notified Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric of its intention to leave the Council of Europe, and that it had launched the procedure to exit the Council of Europe.

In a statement, the foreign ministry noted the "discriminatory" move, stating that "under such circumstances, our country will not continue in the Council of Europe." In 1996, Russia became a member of the Council of Europe. The ministry stated that its departure would "not impair Russian citizens' rights and freedoms" and that "the execution of already adopted European Court of Human Rights resolutions would continue if they do not contravene Russia's Constitution."

Further, on March 16, Russia's Foreign Ministry from its official handle, tweeted, "Responsibility for the destruction of the common humanitarian space on the continent and the consequences for Council of Europe – which, without Russia, will lose its pan-European character – will be borne solely by those who are forcing us to take this step."

Responsibility for destruction of the common humanitarian space on the continent & the consequences for Council of Europe – which, without Russia, will lose its pan-European character – will be borne solely by those who are forcing us to take this step.



🔗https://t.co/79kDQi3E0N pic.twitter.com/j0maChWWUT — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 15, 2022

It is worth noting that, Ukraine demanded that Russia be expelled from the Council of Europe immediately, claiming that Russia had no right to remain a member after sending troops to the pro-Western country. A day after tens of thousands of troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russia was stripped of all representational rights.

