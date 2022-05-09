In the latest visuals from Ukraine, over 500 Ukrainian residents and civilians were seen taking refuge in a metro station at Kharkiv. Republic Media Network's exclusive ground report from Ukraine's second-biggest city, which was pummelled by Russia-led bombardment initially, indicated how civilians of the war-hit country have carved out a life for themselves underground in public places, fearing the next attack from the Kremlin forces.

Republic Media Network reporter, Alisha, who is located at Kharkiv's Heroiv Prazi metro station- Alisha, mentioned that people resorted to accommodating makeshift beds everywhere and several stations are currently crammed with individuals who are displaced and forced to make 30 metro subways their safe haven for over two months now. In the visuals accessed by the channel, the public at the subway were seen resting on cushions, which was a common sight, while a few others were standing in queues to register for basic supplies. Also, the source mentioned that miscellaneous aid at the subway has been carried out by plenty who are displaced but have volunteered to step in.

Reports suggest that at least 500 civilians have been killed in Kharkiv since the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, with a large part of the north-western outskirts of the city combatting the Vladimir Putin's forces.

Russia-Ukraine war

Marking the occasion of Victory Day (May 9), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that 'as in 1945, victory will be ours' while expressing his gratitude to soldiers of the Soviet Union. Putin further stated that it is their collective obligation to prevent the resurgence of Nazism, which caused so much sorrow to people in various nations. He also referred to civilians who defeated Nazism at the expense of numerous sacrifices during World War II. He continued by stating that unfortunately, Nazism is rearing its head once more, and claimed that fascism has taken hold in Ukraine, posing a threat to Russia and the Russian-speaking population in the country's east in the Donbas region. Moscow desires to liberate the Donbas region, according to media reports.

The statement holds relevance as Vladimir Putin, on the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' and recognising the Ukrainian breakaway region Donetsk and Luhansk as 'independent republics' and waged a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24. Days after the world took account of incessant explosions in and around Ukraine and subsequently imposed heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, Putin, in a televised address, said the aim of the invasion was to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation'.