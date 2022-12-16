Russia has claimed that the drones Ukraine is using to attack Crimea and other provinces of Russia were manufactured by an US company. Russian authorities believe that the drones were manufactured by US engineering services company Spektreworks. This development comes as Russian authorities have reportedly investigated the electrical components of drones that Ukraine was using to attack Sevastopol in Crimea, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

A statement released by the authorities, quoted in a report by Sputnik read: "It was established that the avionics and control stations of the drones were manufactured by US company Spektreworks, which made their initial adjustment and testing at the airport in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later, on the territory of Poland, in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the US and NATO as the main supply hub for Ukrainian armed formations, the final assembly and flight tests of these UAVs were carried out." It is to mention that Ukraine has been relying on arms and ammunition supply from the US.

Importance of US support

Arms and supplies play a crucial role in the conduct of war. Military forces rely on a range of weapons, equipment, and other supplies to carry out their operations and achieve their objectives. The availability and effectiveness of these arms and supplies can significantly impact the outcome of a conflict. Most analysts of the war agree that Ukraine would not have been able to defend itself against the Russian invasion if it wasn't being backed up by the US. Washinton has played a crucial role in supplying Ukraine with the arms and ammunition it needs, in providing Ukrainian soldiers with the training they need and in backstopping Ukraine's economy.

Why is Crimea important to Russia?

Russia considers Crimea to be of great strategic and historical importance, while Ukraine views the annexation of Crimea as a violation of its sovereignty. One reason that Crimea is important to Russia is its strategic location. The peninsula is located on the Black Sea and is home to a number of important ports and naval bases, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet's main base in Sevastopol. The Black Sea is a key transportation route for Russia, and control of Crimea gives Russia access to the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East. The peninsula is also rich in natural resources, including oil, natural gas, and minerals. Control of these resources can provide a significant economic boost to Russia.