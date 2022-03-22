Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the issue of Crimea and Donbas is a hard story for everyone and cannot be solved only by the president alone. He said the issue must be solved by both the Rada and the people of Ukraine.

In an interview with Ukrainian TV channel Suspilna, Zelenskyy said, “The issue of Crimea and Donbas is a hard story for everyone. This issue cannot be solved only by the president, it is a long process, it must be solved by both the Rada and the people of Ukraine.”

The Verkhovna Rada is the unicameral parliament of Ukraine, composed of 450 deputies, who are presided over by a chairman.

Zelenskyy 'ready to discuss status of Crimea & Donbas'

Zelenskyy had earlier stated that Kyiv would be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after there is a cease-fire and steps are taken to provide security guarantees.

"We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President also said that he has lost interest in NATO after realizing that the intergovernmental military alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine. "NATO afraid of confrontation with Russia."

Zelenskyy has been repeatedly urging NATO and the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the war-hit country from Russia's airstrike. However, NATO and the West have refused to impose air exclusion zone, claiming that it would escalate the armed conflict.

Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine started on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in the Donbas region. Before invading Ukraine, Putin recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent states.

Putin claimed that Russia was "forced to launched a military operation because a large-scale attack on Donbas was just a matter of time. We prevented the attack," he said.

As intense fighting goes underway in Donbas, Putin had recently stated that the developments proved that the choice of Crimean citizens to be together with Russia was right. "The past years have convincingly proved how correct and timely this choice (of Crimean annexation) was. Just look at what is happening today in the Donbas, and everything immediately becomes clear," Putin said, referring to the war.