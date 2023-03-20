'Criminal Always Returns To The Crime Scene,' Says Ukraine Over Putin's Visit To Mariupol

After Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the temporarily-occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region on Sunday, Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, said the 'criminal always returns to the crime scene'. He further said that the Russian President, who is a 'murderer of thousands', went to Mariupol to admire the ruins of the city and the graves.

"The criminal always returns to the crime scene. As the civilized world announces the arrest of the "war director" (Putin) in case of crossing its borders, the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city & graves. Cynicism and a lack of remorse," tweeted Podolyk.

According to reports by pro-Kremlin media, Putin visited temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk region, on March 19, where he "inspected a number of municipal facilities and spoke with local residents." The Russian troops took control of Mariupol in February last year, but local fighters were able to push off the enemy for several months before losing control of the city in May. Russia's siege of Mariupol became a symbol of Ukraine's underdog spirit in the conflict. Mariupol is one of the Ukrainian cities that witnessed intense violence during the Russian siege, including Russia's bombing of a theater that residents were using as a shelter from the fighting.

Also, Mariupol is home to the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians took shelter, hiding in underground tunnels and chambers for weeks from Russian troops while refusing to surrender. The Russian state reported on Sunday that the Kremlin leader flew into Mariupol via helicopter before being driven and walking around the city. It was Putin's first-ever visit to the Donbass region, which the Russian president illegally annexed in September.

