It has come to light that a Russian opposition politician who vocally opposed the war in Ukraine was subjected to poisoning by a lethal substance. Elvira Vikhareva, aged 32, an ardent critic of the Kremlin, has stated that medical tests have revealed the presence of potassium dichromate in her bloodstream. According to a report from Daily Mail, she began experiencing health complications in November of last year, including hair loss, severe stomach pains, and muscle spasms, which persisted until February of this year.

This follows a disturbing trend, including the near-fatal poisoning of Russia's de facto opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, in August 2020, by FSB agents who smeared novichok on his underwear. Ms. Vikhareva spoke with TV Rain and disclosed that she did not seek police assistance due to the prevalent perception that those who take an 'anti-war position' in Russia are immediately marked as 'enemy number one'. She stated that when the test results confirmed the presence of potassium dichromate in her blood, the reaction was one of disbelief and wonder at how she managed to survive.

Why didn't she approach the police?

She expressed that seeking help from the police would have been akin to approaching a 'bloody executioner', but instead, she hopes that her survival will serve as a reproach to those responsible. "I survived and I want my survival to aggrieve those who were responsible," she said.

Potassium dichromate, a chemical compound utilized in wood preservation and photography, has been revealed to have grave health consequences, including organ damage, infertility, cancer, and respiratory difficulties. It is also known to cause harm when it comes into contact with the skin. Elvira Vikhareva, a well-known figure and vocal critic of the Kremlin, hosts regular political programs on YouTube, which are still accessible in Russia, although she no longer appears on camera due to the toll the poisoning has taken on her physical appearance. Ms. Vikhareva disclosed on social media that her body began to 'give up,' necessitating constant medical attention.

Despite experiencing a range of debilitating symptoms, including shaking hands, falling out eyelashes, and severely damaged nails, Ms. Vikhareva has made a full recovery from the poisoning. In 2021, Ms. Vikhareva ran for a seat in the Duma but was defeated by a pro-Kremlin candidate amid widespread allegations of vote tampering. She had previously worked on election campaigns for Dmitry Gudkov, an exiled opposition politician.