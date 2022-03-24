Croatia Calls On EU Council To Grant Ukraine Membership Status Soon Amid Russian Offensive

The members of the European Affairs Committee of the Croatian Parliament requested the European Union to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership as soon as possible. The members wrote a letter to the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, and the President of the European Council requesting that Ukraine's application to join the European Union be taken into consideration, according to Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The letter stated that Ukraine is being subjected to unprecedented violence solely because its people have declared their allegiance to Europe. It further stated that Ukraine's outstanding devotion to European ideals is just another example of the European Union's integrative potential, and they firmly believe that as member states, they must find a home for Ukraine in their family of nations.

Croatian lawmakers urging EU leaders to consider options to allow Ukraine to gain candidate status

Croatian lawmakers are urging EU leaders to consider all options that would allow Ukraine to gain candidate status and eventual membership in the EU. They emphasise the importance of this for the completion of the European Union and the future of Europe as a whole. The letter continued by stating that the people of Ukraine are willing to lay down their lives for their freedom.

It also said that the Ukrainians are fighting for the right to sovereignty and self-determination and this is a fight that they must all join in order to protect their interests, according to Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The members of the Croatian Parliament who wrote the letter further stated that they think that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must be capable of protecting the Ukrainian people from attack and they believe that the Ukrainian people are entitled to humanitarian aid since they are defending their citizens and saving the lives of those who have been harmed by this barbaric onslaught.

Humanitarian supplies must be delivered to Ukraine

It further said that the humanitarian supplies must be delivered to Ukraine, including food and medication to the cities under fire. It also called the war against Ukraine aggressive, which not only violates peace in Europe but also commits war crimes. The members of the Croatian Parliament stated that they need to support the military and civil defence of Ukraine, provide humanitarian assistance and protect facilities that could pose a threat to everyone.

