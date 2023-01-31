Ukraine’s foreign ministry has slammed the Croatian President over his recent comments that Crimea will never go back to being under Kyiv’s control. Calling Zoran Milanovic’s statement "unacceptable,” the ministry’s spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that "we consider the statements of the president of Croatia, who actually questioned the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as unacceptable."

The online post came as a sharp response to what Milanovic said a day before. On Monday, the Croatian President said that it was “clear” that Russian-occupied Crimea would "never again be part of Ukraine.” "I wonder if Zoran Milanovic would have been able to become the president of his country with such rhetoric in the 1990s when Croatia was struggling to preserve its statehood. Would his voters agree to turn a blind eye to the occupation of part of their country's territory? I doubt it," Nikolenko said in the Facebook post.

The post, however, thanked “the government of Croatia and the Croatian people for their steadfast support of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression." Ukraine’s response to Milanovic finally comes following the Croatian President's constant stand against giving military aid to Ukraine and Russia's defend over its invasion of Kyiv. However, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has openly voiced support for the war-torn nation on the contrary.

Ukraine vows to get Crimea back

The Crimean Peninsula has been at the center of heated debate between Russia and Ukraine since the former invaded it in February of 2014 during the Euromaidan Revolution. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to regain control of the region after Russia’s invasion in February last year.

“There is no way out. We must de-occupy the territory. It may happen that Crimea will be returned by diplomatic means,” he said earlier in September. The next month, an explosion occurred on the Crimea Bridge when a bomb set ablaze 7 railway tankers carrying fuel.