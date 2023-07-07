Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Crucial Updates From Day 499 From The Warzone

Updates from Day 499 of the war in Ukraine include news of US promising cluster munitions to Ukraine & President Zelenskyy visiting Bulgaria and Czech Republic.

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Image: AP


A residential building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was struck by a Russian missile, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, said Lviv province governor Maksym Kozytskyi. The victims ranged in age from 21, being the youngest, to a 95-year-old woman as the eldest. Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, referred to this assault as the most significant one thus far in the war, specifically targeting civilian areas of Lviv, despite its distance from the frontline.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of counter attacks along several places on the Russian front. However, they have so far failed to make any significant progress as Russian armed forces have held onto the ground they have occupied.

Recent updates fro Day 499 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

  • According to reports, the United States is on the verge of supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine. Two officials from the US informed Reuters that the Biden administration is set to unveil a fresh package of weapons assistance for Ukraine on Thursday, which will encompass cluster munitions.
  • Human Rights Watch has urged the United States to refrain from providing cluster munitions to Ukraine. Additionally, the organisation called upon both Moscow and Kyiv to cease the use of these contentious weapons. Human Rights Watch emphasised that transferring cluster bombs to Ukraine would inevitably result in prolonged suffering for civilians, expressing concerns about the long-term impact on the civilian population.
  • During his visit to Prague on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine's counteroffensive had not progressed as quickly as desired. However, he affirmed that Kyiv's troops were making advancements. Zelenskyy's visit to Prague was part of a diplomatic effort to secure Ukraine's membership in NATO and garner support from allies to obtain additional weaponry.

“The offensive is not fast, that’s a fact. But nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Zelenskyy told reporters alongside Czech leader Petr Pavel. “We now have the initiative.”

  • On Thursday, the White House and State Department made it clear that the administration of US President Joe Biden did not endorse or sanction the undisclosed meetings held by former top US national security officials with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian counterparts to discuss potential negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict. According to NBC News, the meetings took place in April in New York and included the participation of Richard Haass, a former US diplomat and the outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations, as well as two former White House aides.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Turkey on Friday, where he will hold discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The talks will primarily focus on the Black Sea grain deal as well as the latest developments in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Prior to his visit to Turkey, Zelenskyy has visited the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
  • According to Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, the likelihood of a Russian attack on the extensive Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is diminishing. However, Budanov cautioned that the threat could resurface if the facility continues to be occupied by Moscow's forces.
  • There are reports suggesting that Romania is contemplating the establishment of a regional training hub specifically for F-16 fighter jet pilots. The proposed hub aims to provide training opportunities for not only Romanian pilots but also for NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine. Romania, being a member of both the European Union and NATO, already hosts a ballistic missile defense system provided by the United States.
  • According to the Belarusian president, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, has returned to Russia despite a peace agreement with the Kremlin that required Prigozhin to relocate to Belarus. “As for Prigozhin, he’s in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “Where is Prigozhin this morning? Maybe he left for Moscow.”
