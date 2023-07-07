Russia-Ukraine War: Crucial Updates From Day 499 From The Warzone

A residential building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was struck by a Russian missile, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, said Lviv province governor Maksym Kozytskyi. The victims ranged in age from 21, being the youngest, to a 95-year-old woman as the eldest. Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, referred to this assault as the most significant one thus far in the war, specifically targeting civilian areas of Lviv, despite its distance from the frontline.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of counter attacks along several places on the Russian front. However, they have so far failed to make any significant progress as Russian armed forces have held onto the ground they have occupied.

Recent updates fro Day 499 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

According to reports, the United States is on the verge of supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine. Two officials from the US informed Reuters that the Biden administration is set to unveil a fresh package of weapons assistance for Ukraine on Thursday, which will encompass cluster munitions.

Human Rights Watch has urged the United States to refrain from providing cluster munitions to Ukraine. Additionally, the organisation called upon both Moscow and Kyiv to cease the use of these contentious weapons. Human Rights Watch emphasised that transferring cluster bombs to Ukraine would inevitably result in prolonged suffering for civilians, expressing concerns about the long-term impact on the civilian population.

During his visit to Prague on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine's counteroffensive had not progressed as quickly as desired. However, he affirmed that Kyiv's troops were making advancements. Zelenskyy's visit to Prague was part of a diplomatic effort to secure Ukraine's membership in NATO and garner support from allies to obtain additional weaponry.

“The offensive is not fast, that’s a fact. But nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Zelenskyy told reporters alongside Czech leader Petr Pavel. “We now have the initiative.”