Russia-Ukraine War: Crucial Updates From Day 499 From The Warzone

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023 | Image: AP
A residential building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was struck by a Russian missile, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, said Lviv province governor Maksym Kozytskyi. The victims ranged in age from 21, being the youngest, to a 95-year-old woman as the eldest. Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, referred to this assault as the most significant one thus far in the war, specifically targeting civilian areas of Lviv, despite its distance from the frontline.
Ukrainian forces have launched a series of counter attacks along several places on the Russian front. However, they have so far failed to make any significant progress as Russian armed forces have held onto the ground they have occupied.
“The offensive is not fast, that’s a fact. But nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Zelenskyy told reporters alongside Czech leader Petr Pavel. “We now have the initiative.”