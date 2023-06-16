Crucial Updates On Zaporizhzhia, NATO, Putin As Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 478

Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, expressed concern over the severity of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. However, he mentioned that several measures had been implemented to stabilise the situation. Following his visit to Europe's largest atomic power plant, Grossi stated that inspectors would remain stationed at the facility currently under Russian occupation.

However, he deemed it "unrealistic" to expect the signing of a security document for the site while the conflict between the two sides persists. Grossi emphasised the critical importance of ensuring an adequate water supply for cooling the plant, highlighting it as a top priority. He also assured that the station could continue operating safely for a certain period of time.

During the return of Grossi's convoy to Ukrainian-held territory after the visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant, there was a brief interruption due to gunfire. However, according to a spokesperson from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the delegation was not in immediate danger.

Updates on the Ukraine-Russia war as it enters Day 478:

Ukraine pilots being trained to fly F-16s

NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has disclosed that Ukrainian fighter pilots are currently undergoing training to operate F-16 jets. While NATO allies have not reached a consensus on supplying Ukraine with these advanced fourth-generation US fighters, Stoltenberg confirmed that the training of Ukrainian personnel is already in progress.

Ukraine regains control of substantial territory

Ukraine has regained control of more than 100 sq km (38 sq miles) of territory in its counteroffensive, senior Ukrainian military commander Brig Gen Oleksii Hromov has claimed, reported The Guardian. The deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said there was a “gradual but steady advance” but that Russian forces were putting up “powerful resistance” on the southern front.

Children unlawfully transported to Russia: Ukraine

According to Ukraine's National Resistance Centre, a concerning report revealed that 150 children have been unlawfully transported from the Luhansk region to Russia. These children were taken from the Starobilsk district, which is currently under occupation, on June 8. They were relocated to two centers located in the Prikuban district of Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic. The report further states that an additional 750 children from Luhansk are anticipated to be transferred to these centers throughout the month of June.

Accusations of torture by Russian military thrown at Moscow

A group of United Nations experts has communicated with Moscow, expressing their apprehensions regarding the utilisation of torture by Russian military forces on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. According to the lawyer representing the individual, a Russian anti-war activist passed away while being held in a detention center in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. The activist had previously claimed mistreatment while in custody.

West attempts to pressurise Russia

Members from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the US Congress have jointly proposed legislation aimed at facilitating Ukraine's ability to finance its resistance against Russian invaders. The legislation would achieve this by enabling Ukraine to utilise seized and frozen Russian assets for funding purposes.

In response to the confiscation of an Antonov plane in Toronto, Russia's foreign ministry has summoned a Canadian diplomat to Moscow as a form of protest. Additionally, they issued a warning, stating that Russian-Canadian relations are on the “verge of being severed”.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Denmark have made an announcement regarding their collaborative effort to provide defence equipment, which includes hundreds of missiles, to Ukraine. In a joint statement released by the British government, it was revealed that the delivery of this equipment has already commenced and is expected to be finalised within a few weeks. During discussions in Brussels, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group alliance in meeting Kyiv's requirements for ground-based air defense systems, highlighting their focused approach towards this objective.

According to Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, security services should closely monitor Russians residing in Western countries due to Moscow's involvement in the war in Ukraine. He suggested that heightened surveillance is necessary to address potential security concerns associated with Russian individuals living abroad.

Members of the European Parliament have urged NATO allies to fulfill their commitment to Ukraine by extending an invitation to the country to join the defence alliance. They also advocated for supporting the initiation of European Union (EU) accession negotiations with Ukraine during the current year.

In an effort to combat the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called upon Switzerland to permit the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Casualties in both Ukrainian & Russian military

As many as 100 Russian troops gathered for a motivational speech near Ukraine’s eastern frontline may have been killed in a strike earlier this week, prompting fury among Russian military bloggers.

Russian missiles hit two industrial facilities in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, and an elderly woman was killed by Russian fire in the southern Kherson region, local officials said. The Kryvyi Rih mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported no deaths in the latest attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown but said a 38-year-old man was reportedly wounded.

Russian forces claimed they successfully hit drone production facilities in Ukraine using high-precision, long-range weapons.

In other news: