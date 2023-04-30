Cuban Parliament Speaker Esteban Lazo Blames US For Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Cuban Parliament Speakers Esteban Lazo said that the US leadership is responsible for fuelling the conflict in Ukraine and is trying, through media pressure, to blame Russia for the crisis, reported TASS News Agency. Cuba has lambasted the policy of NATO expansion which has brought NATO closer to Russia's borders. The statment by the president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's parliament, Esteban Lazo was made on April 29.

"We reiterate on behalf of the Cuban parliament the most vigorous condemnation of the unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia. We oppose the policy of isolating Russia through a powerful media campaign aimed at inciting hatred against Russia, which they seek to blame for the escalation of the conflict. We are well aware of how the US government operates, the true culprit of this problem," said Lazo in a meeting with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Havana.

Russia-Ukraine conflict| Fire at an oil depot

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues and in a recent incident a massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, reported AP news. The news regarding the fire has been reported by a Russia-appointed official there on Saturday. These are the latest attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev have shared videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel. While sharing the video, Razvozhayev said the fire at the city's harbour was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. Further, he informed that the open blaze had been contained.



The oil depot has been attacked by “two enemy drones", and four oil tanks burned down, said Razvozhayev, reported AP. Whereas, the third drone has been shot down, as per Crimea's Moscow-appointed governor, Sergei Aksyonov statement. Notably, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Ukraine would be seeking "to reclaim the peninsula in the upcoming counteroffensive". The fire incident has come after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, which has killed at least 23 people.