Cuba's FM Parrilla Hits Out At Anti-Russia Propaganda, Opposes NATO's Expansion Eastward

Remarking on the soaring tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla voiced support for Moscow and echoed his voice against NATO's expansion eastward. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Parrilla wrote, "We strongly reject the media and propaganda hysteria triggered by the US government against Russia, and we firmly oppose NATO's expansion towards the borders of that sister nation." Ever since the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated to alarming levels, the former maintained its staunch position over the non-expansion of NATO towards eastward, citing "a threat to its national security".

According to the earlier statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Western nations have been unnecessary alleging that Moscow could invade Kyiv.

Russia to stage nuclear drills

As per the latest development, Russia announced massive nuclear drills despite knowing the Western countries are pressurising to tackle the issue diplomatically. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal, but instead saw more troops moving toward the border along with Ukraine. Furthermore, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US believes Russia could launch an attack “any time”. According to an Associated Press report, Austin had a telephonic conversation with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that some of its troops started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases - a claim that several Ukrainian ministers denied on the same day.

Russia 'partially unsatisfied' with US & NATO's response on security concerns

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that they received the US and NATO's response to Russia's proposals on regional security. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Lavrov stated that Moscow was partially unsatisfied with the response. Lavrov further added that he had discussed the response with Putin and affirmed that Russia would try to resolve the issue through dialogue. Irrespective of Russia's claim, the US intelligence report believed Moscow have built up around 1,50,000 military forces along Ukraine’s borders. Though Kremlin claimed the assembling of troops were only meant for military and naval drills, western countries raised concerns that Moscow could use them to execute their alleged plan of invasion.

Image: AP